NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from the VHSL Class 6 lacrosse semifinals, Class 6 baseball state quarterfinals, and Class 6 softball state quarterfinals.

Madison at Robinson (Boys’ Lacrosse) – VHSL Class 6 state semifinal

After heading into the 4th quarter tied at 7, Madison outscored Robinson 5-1 the rest of the way, winning 12-8. The Warhawks will get their shot at a repeat on Saturday in the state final.

Robinson at Madison (Softball) – VHSL Class 6 state quarterfinal

The defending champs take care of business at home, defeating Robinson 7-2 to advance to the state semifinals on Friday.

Lake Braddock at Westfield (Baseball) – VHSL Class 6 state quarterfinal

Two heavyweights battling it out, and they did not disappoint. Westfield takes down Lake Braddock 4-3 in extra innings, advancing to the state semifinals.

Madison at West Springfield (Baseball) – VHSL Class 6 state quarterfinal

With Bryce Eldridge on the mound, Madison got the bats going, giving their ace room to breathe, as the Warhawks defeat West Springfield 9-3 to advance to the state semifinals.