WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The DC Defenders are known for much more than their 9-1 record this season in the XFL. The entire sports world knows them for their beer snake.

The Defenders will play their final game at home during the 2023 season against the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL North Championship game on Sunday at 3 PM from Audi Field. To get you ready for the game, Defenders’ super-fans Doug Defender and Red show the Game Night crew how to properly (and safely) construct a beer snake.