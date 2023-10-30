WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Gallaudet University has fielded a football team since 1883. This school for the deaf and hard of hearing is responsible for one of the key moments during games a gridiron fan would recognize on any given Sunday.

You see, the Bison created the huddle in 1894.

Gallaudet’s quarterback at the time came up with the idea during a game against another deaf team.

“Paul Hubbard realized and recognized that the team they were playing against was stealing their signs,” said current head coach Chuck Goldstein.

Hubbard signaled to his teammates to gather around him. The rest, they say, is history.

“To be honest, I think I worked here for probably two or three years before I really realized that the huddle started here,” Goldstein said. “You know, I was so overwhelmed when I arrived and just trying to learn how to communicate.”

Current players were not aware of their university’s history until they arrived on campus.

“That’s crazy. That a deaf school started the huddle,” said junior quarterback Brandon Washington.

The huddle remains a crucial part of a game as both teams discuss what plays will be called, and how to defend them.

“Who else can say they invented the huddle, right?” said former player and current special teams coach Shelby Bean. “So it’s a one-time thing. And to see it still being used in football today is kind of amazing.”

A moment that allowed Gallaudet University to become the home of the huddle.