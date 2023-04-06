WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you ask former Washington football safety D. J. Swearinger, he’ll tell you his five-year-old son Dayday Swearinger is one of the best wide receivers out there.

In the last couple of years since he last played in the NFL, Swearinger has spent plenty of time with Dayday, training him in the sport.

“I posted a video of him playing wide receiver the other day,” Swearinger said. “He’s five, he’s turning six in May.

With inspiration from Dayday, D. J. will be returning to the field soon for the DC Defenders of the XFL.

“He told me ‘Da-da, I want you to play football again. I hope you’re going to play football again because I want to come see you play,'” Swearinger told DC News Now. “He just finished his football season so he understands the game now.”

Swearinger signed with the Defenders this week.

“I told [Dayday] if I get another opportunity, I’ll definitely do that,” Swearinger said. “They [the Defenders] called me the same exact day and I told them if y’all want to make it happen we can do it.”

The hard-hitting, ball-hawking safety has played for six different NFL teams since he was drafted in 2013. Washington, where Swearinger spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons, holds a special place in his heart.

“Washington gave me so much love when I was playing for them and you know I gave the love back,” Swearinger said. “It’s only a matter of time before we can meet again. I take in all the love and I give the love right back.”

Swearinger had some memorable moments in Washington. In a game during the 2017 season against the Minnesota Vikings, he told two young fans on the sidelines before the game that he would grab two interceptions for them and he proceeded to do so. He also served as the team’s defensive captain. Swearinger was released after criticizing the team’s then-defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

After making plenty of plays in the NFL, Swearinger is excited to make more plays in the XFL in front of his son.

“It’s going to be a moment that I never forget because just hearing it from him, it’s different,” Swearinger said. “My son wants to see me do it and you know when I make that play and do the two spoons and look up to him it’s going to be a special moment.”