Loudoun Valley high school alum Jordan Miller gets set to play in the Final Four for Miami

PURCELLVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — At a young age, Jordan Miller was destined for greatness, and it wasn’t long before others noticed his talent.

“A good friend of mine called me, and he’s like ‘There’s this kid named Jordan Miller. You got to find him. I know you can take him to the next level,'” said Eric Williams, Director of D1 Sports & Athletics and Jordan’s AAU coach. “That’s what happened, and ever since, we’ve been together.”

“I can remember the call like it was yesterday,” said Donna Miller, Jordan’s mother. “He (Eric) says ‘If you trust me with your son, I will get him to a D1 college.’ That was one of the best decisions that we’ve made.”

Before getting to high school, Miller was becoming a dominant basketball player. By the time he reached high school, it was too easy for him.

“He already played against players that were ranked,” said Williams. “He should have been ranked himself. In his first varsity game, he proved that, you know, this level is too easy for me.”

Jordan became the all-time leading scorer in Loudoun Valley school history. His junior year, along with his teammates, Jordan won the program’s only state championship.

When it came to choosing a college to play at, Miller decided to stay local, and attend George Mason University.

“He wanted to be here,” said Loudoun Valley boys’ basketball head coach Chad Dawson. “He wanted his parents to be able to watch him play there. They are big supporters, and I think that was very important to him.”

“I knew my son,” said Donna Miller. “I kept telling them. He’s going to want to stay stay close to home.”

In his three years at George Mason, Jordan Miller averaged 13 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists a game. In his junior season, he led the Patriots in scoring and rebounds per game, and shot 46-percent from the floor.

In the spring of 2021, George Mason made a coaching change. For Jordan, it was an opportunity to test out the transfer portal, taking a chance and betting on himself, landing in Florida at the University of Miami.

“I wasn’t really worried about Jordan because he always played well,” said Jeffery Miller Jr., Jordan’s father. “It would take him a little bit, but he would adapt, catch on, learn the system, and do what he did.”

“We discussed that it might be a good time to make a jump to an elite power 5 school,” said Dawson. “It was a very exciting time, and I think it was a great move for him.”

The move became a match made in heaven. Jordan’s production improved sporadically in Miami, shooting 10-percent better than his last season at George Mason. The Hurricanes made a deep run in the NCAA tournament, falling in the Elite Eight to Kansas.

This season, Jordan came back even stronger, increasing his points and rebounds averages per game, becoming a second-team all-ACC selection, and having an incredible performance in this year’s Elite Eight, dropping 27 points without missing a single shot or free throw.

“He felt like he was on a redemption tour,” said Williams. “When he gets locked in, he’s very tough to deal with from a basketball standpoint.”

He said, ‘I remember the feeling last year. When we were as this stage, and lost,'” said Donna Miller. “He said, ‘I didn’t want that feeling again. It was redemption mom.'”

From a small school in Virginia, to a mid-major conference school in George Mason, to now playing in the Final Four for Miami. Jordan Miller created his own path to success.

“A kid who didn’t wind up going to a private school to get exposure,” said Williams. “He didn’t go top another travel basketball organization. He stayed right here in this little area, and took the are by storm. His story is one of a kind.”

“Each step of Jordan’s journey, has been order and directed by God,” said Donna Miller.

“So, just to see the things you envision become true, it’s just amazing.”

Jordan Miller will take on UConn in the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four on Saturday. Tip off at 8:49 p.m.