WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A DC sports women’s basketball legend is coming back to the district to rejoin the Washington Mystics.

Toliver announced on social media Wednesday that she’s signing with the Mystics.

“One of the biggest things for me is wanting to be back to closer to family and friends,” Toliver told DC News Now. “As you get older there is more clarity on the things that are most important and it’s not necessarily this team or that team, it’s about the family in the relationships. In the DMV area I have all of that. That’s definitely what got my excited to want to play another season.”

The Harrisonburg, Virginia native and former University of Maryland star returns to the Mystics after a two year stint with the Los Angeles Sparks. Toliver has been an NBA assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks since 2021 and previously coached with the Wizards too.

Toliver led the Mystics to their WNBA title in 2019 and is now hoping to hang another banner in Washington.

“There’s not a percent I want to shoot or assists I want to have that’s gonna set me apart or that’s going to have a big impact on my legacy I don’t think,” Toliver said. “It’s just wanting to be a part of the game and wanting to play the game with friends and family and just that competitive nature of competing for a championship. That’s really what’s important.”

The three-time WNBA all-star also won a championship with the Sparks in 2016 and a national title with Maryland in 2006, when she the famous “shot.”

Toliver’s story is not done yet. It will continue back in DC this year.

“This is an organization and area that means a whole lot to me, just being a DMV kid,” Toliver said, wearing a Washington Senators hat.