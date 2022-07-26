WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – D.C. area sports legend Christy Winters-Scott joined Game Night on DC News Now as its first ever guest Monday night.

Winters-Scott, who will be inducted into the DC Sports Hall of Fame on July 31, is widely regarded as the greatest female athlete of all-time at South Lakes high school. Winters-Scott led South Lakes to an undefeated season and a state championship as a senior. Following that, she starred at Maryland from 1986-1990. Winters-Scott already is in the South Lakes and Maryland hall of fame.

Winters-Scott played basketball professionally overseas before becoming an assistant coach at George Mason, Maryland and Georgetown. Winters-Scott recently served as the head coach at her alma mater South Lakes for the 15 years, leading the team to plenty of success. Winters-Scott has been all over the air waves as well as a basketball analyst and reporter, covering the Mystics, Wizards, Maryland and much more.

As a guest on Game Night, Winters-Scott discussed her honor, the Washington Mystics and Maryland women’s basketball.