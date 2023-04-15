COLUMBIA, Md. (DC News Now) — If someone wants a piece of custom apparel, Monica Blakely is determined to make it for them.

“We’ve done stuff over the years for professional athletes or professional business owners and that type of stuff,” Blakely told DC News Now. “But nothing has been impacted like it was in February.”

One of Blakely’s recent creations happened to be worn at this year’s Super Bowl.

“Obviously sitting down and watching the game of the year and seeing something of mine on there, I mean it’s unbelievable,” Blakely said.

Blakely designed and produced arguably the biggest piece of clothing at the Super Bowl, Donna Kelce’s split jacket and shoes. One side for her son Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the other for her other son, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce.

“I just kept saying oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, almost like hyperventilating,” Blakely said. “And of course crying, because that’s more than anybody could have expected and anticipated.”

Blakely and her family watched from home. To be fair, she rooted for the Chiefs, her husband Taylor “TJ” Blakely rooted for the Eagles.

“She really appreciates it. She really likes it. She wore it everywhere,” Taylor said. “And that was great for us, to see someone, not just see your stuff everywhere on the biggest platform and the biggest stage possible, but also seeing the person wearing it, having that much fun wearing it, is I think even more exciting, especially for Monica.”

Blakely excitedly watched as Donna Kelce showed off her work to the world.

“Mrs. Kelce had been so amazing. All week long she had been on ESPN, she had been on Sportscenter, on all these talk shows, told everybody about us,” Monica said. “She didn’t have to do that, she did it out of kindness of her heart… She had an interview with Erin Andrew’s and they panned from her head down to her toes and back up… That will be a core memory until the day I die.”

Monica and Taylor’s custom apparel business Passion for Ezra started about a decade ago.

“I actually was a new mom and you know when you’re a new mom you usually can’t afford very much things, I needed to make Christmas gifts for my family members, so I started making sports wreaths,” Monica said. “I posted on Facebook to show what I was making and someone was like, I’ll take one! [I was making] 30 orders in a week or two.”

Over the years, Monica has put out many creations for many different sports and other occasions.

“Everything from somebody who is a mom who has their kids in Super Bowl playing on a huge stage to the mom that has five kids that are all competing at the local high school or competing at Johns Hopkins and playing a sport. She’s there to support as many people as she can.”

A native of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Monica operated her business out of her home in Columbia, Maryland, with another location in Olney, Maryland. At the end of the day, Monica told DC News Now she does it all to make her daughter Ezra Blakely, the namesake for the business, proud.

“That is really hard to try to support both kids that are going for the same exact goal at the same time equally. [Donna Kelce] is the ultimate mom goal,” Monica said. “So that’s what I’ve kind of strived for with this business, whether it’s to shoot for the stars, what’s the worst that happens? Sometimes you fail, you get back up and you go and I’ve always wanted Ezra to see that. I wanted to show her that her Mom could do stuff that people said she couldn’t do.”

If her jacket and shoes making it to the Super Bowl wasn’t enough, they’re now being displayed in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“How many kids can say hey my mom has something in the pro football hall of fame, I can tell you who,” Monica said. “Jason and Travis Kelce cause it’s their mom’s jacket, and then Ezra.”