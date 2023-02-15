Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn stands on the field during a Terps practice on June 2, 2022, ahead of the team’s NCAA regional.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — 2022 was a special season for the University Maryland baseball program.

The Terps won a conference title for the first time in 51 years, hosted a regional for the first time ever and with 48 wins, posted their highest win total in program history.

“After a season like last year, it’s really exciting and did a lot of special things but I think that kind of motivates us coming back in the fall,” Maryland junior catcher Luke Shliger said. “We’ve been doing it all year and we’re excited to get going.”

The Terps will try to replicate their success from 2022 in 2023.

“Huge for the program. Something we believe we could always do, so you know it was really exciting,” Maryland junior shortstop Matt Shaw said. “But you know hopefully last year can help us learn a little more about what we need to do this year, and the end goal is to go to Omaha so hopefully we can do that.”

Entering his sixth season as Maryland’s head coach and 11th overall on the team’s coaching staff, Vaughn told DC News Now that his team is experienced and confident.

On Friday as it starts a series against South Florida in Tampa, Florida, Maryland will begin its hopeful journey to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I’ll tell them on Thursday night we’re not going to win a regional on Friday night, we’re not going to lose a regional on Friday night,” Vaugh said. “You know for us, and that’s the beauty of baseball, is there’s a lot of games, and the consistent team wins. The team that shows up and can consistently ring the bell wins.”