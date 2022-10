COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The No. 2 Maryland field hockey team defeated No. 20 Rutgers 4-3 Sunday, to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular season title.

With the win, Maryland improved to 14-1 this season. Leah Crouse scored the game winning goal with 41 seconds left in the game.

The Big Ten regular season title is Maryland’s first since 2019 and their sixth since joining the conference.