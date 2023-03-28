Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley looks on as his team holds its first spring practice of 2023.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — In December, winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the University of Maryland football team earned a second consecutive bowl win for the first time in two decades. If Maryland can win a third consecutive bowl game in 2023-24, it will be the first time the program has ever accomplished that.

Maryland took one step closer toward the 2023-24 season Tuesday, opening its spring football camp.

“It’s a restart. I do feel that the culture is what will us to hopefully maintain some of the characteristics of the things that it takes to build a winning program,” Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley said. “To build a championship program. To me, the locker room is where it starts and if there’s anything that really jumps out to me it’s the locker room.”

While many are moving on, the Terps’ locker room features some pretty familiar faces. On offense, redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa returns for his fourth season in College Park as the team’s starter. Graduate wide receiver Jeshaun Jones is back for another year, while standout running backs Antwain Littleton and Roman Hemby return.

“In this business of football you always gotta get better,” Hemby said. “I feel like we’re in a great spot, we’re elevating and we’re continuing to push forward. Obviously we’re going to need to work and it’s definitely going to take some work to get to where we want to be, but we feel like we’re in a great position to take that next step as a program.”

The defense, in year two under defensive coordinator Brian Williams returns key pieces like seniors linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, safety Beau Brade and cornerback Tarheeb Still.

“We got a lot of guys that can play, a lot of guys that can run, a lot of guys that want to hit, make plays and really make a name for themselves,” Still told DC News Now. “Really just take the next step from what we did last year, going from an eight win to a championship contending team.”

There’s a long way to go until Maryland kicks off its next season on September 2 at SECU Stadium against Towson. The Terps spring camp will culminate on Saturday, April 29 with the team’s Red-White game.