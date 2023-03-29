COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — With the NFL draft less than a month away, the Maryland football team held its 2023 pro day at Jones-Hill House.

More than a dozen Terps displayed their talents in front of 63 NFL reps from 31 different teams (per Maryland, the Chiefs didn’t make it because of “a snowstorm.”)

Projected first round draft pick cornerback Deonte Banks did not participate in pro day after an impressive performance at the NFL combine.

“I’m just ready to strap a lot of the top wide receivers and I feel like I can do it. It ain’t really nothing to me,” Banks said. “I’m just enjoying the process to be honest. I’m just enjoying it. All the visits, seeing all of the teams, talking to scouts.”

Some other Terps that could likely hear their name called on either the second or third round of the NFL draft on its second day include offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, cornerback Jakorian Bennett and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett – all three participated in drills Wednesday.

“You know you come out here. It’s pretty much scouts from every team, all eyes on you really,” Duncan said. “It’s probably the biggest interview for a job, but you gotta continue to kill it though. A couple more steps to go through.”

Several other notable Terps took part in the pro day, including wide receiver Dontay Demus who worked his way back from an ACL tear last season and kicker Chad Ryland. Offensive linemen Spencer Anderson and Johari Branch were also among players participating, along with several more local Terps and other players.

“Record-setting year with seven to the combine. There’s a lot of special athletes here, across all positions,” Ryland said. “It’s a special group. Guys work hard all year. It’s not just preparing for three months for this, it’s been a long time coming.”

The NFL draft is set for April 27-29. There are currently 19 Terps in the NFL according to Maryland athletics. There’s a good chance there will be at least a few more next month.