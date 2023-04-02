COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland football team revamped its offensive staff over the offseason, bringing in new faces that could play a big role in the Terps’ success this year.

“We lost some great coaches who laid a strong foundation and helped us get the program to where it is today and I have nothing but respect for all those guys,” Locksley said.

Last years offensive coordinator Dan Enos and co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Miller moved on from the program. The Terps brought in Kevin Sumlin and Josh Gattis to replace them as co-offensive coordinators.

With quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa back for his fourth season as the Terps’ starter, along with wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, running backs Roman Hemby and Antwain Littleton, and some new faces across the offense, Locksley made a splash with the new hires.

Sumlin joins the team with more than a decade of head coaching experience at Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona.

“I’m here to help. The biggest part of going into any program is establishing that culture, establishing the standard of what you want,” Sumlin told DC News Now. “The program being headed in the direction it is right now is a real tribute to these players and to the coaching staff.”

Gattis spent a year at Alabama on Nick Saban’s staff with Locksley and recently has also been an assistant at Miami, Michigan, Penn State and Vanderbilt.

“I’ve been a part of some really good offensive staffs and I think each offensive staff is different in its own, but being able to have some of the experience that we have, I’m excited,” Gattis said. “I’m very thankful for the offensive staff that we have and we look forward to working together to put our team in the best position to win.”

Locksley also added former Richmond, Virginia State and most recently Norfolk State head coach Lattrell Scott as the team’s running backs coach.

“Mike Locksley is a draw. The staff that he’s put together is a draw,” Scott said. “The opportunity to coach power five football in the Big Ten is a huge draw. When you get an opportunity like this, I’m not sure you pass it up.”

Locksley hopes the new coaches can help the Terps in big moments this season.

“To be able to bring in guys that have a lot of skin in the game, in terms of big games, having to prepare for big games,” Locksley said. “When you look at what took place season for us, Michigan, Ohio State, even Purdue, where those were some opportunities where a play here, a play there is a different ball game.”

With the new look staff, Maryland could be in for a special season on offense.

“Adding the type of coaches I’ve been able to add, that’s been really really something that I focused on throughout the hiring process,” Locksley said. “To get a little more experience at the coaching staff, which hopefully will enable us to find ways to take that next step and win those games that we didn’t win this year.”