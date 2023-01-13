WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of high school basketball in Maryland on January 13, 2023.

Game of the Week: No. 13 Good Counsel vs. No. 3 St. John’s (Boys)

No. 18 Georgetown Prep vs. No. 5 Bullis (Boys)

Potomac School (McLean) vs. No. 24 St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Boys)

Clarksburg vs. Damascus (Boys)

Damascus vs. Clarksburg (Girls)