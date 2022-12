Gwynn Park guard Trinity Neal rises up for a layup during a win over Frederick Douglass on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of high school basketball in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland on December 9, 2022.

Girls: Gwynn Park vs. Douglass

Boys: Douglass vs. Gwynn Park

Boys: Whitman vs. Einstein

Boys: Poolesville vs. Bethesda-Chevy Chase