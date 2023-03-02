Walkersville boys basketball head coach Mike Mathis celebrates with his team after winning the program’s first region title since 2004. Walkersville boys basketball head coach Mike Mathis celebrates with his team after winning the program’s first region title since 2004. Read Less by: Alex Flum Posted: Mar 2, 2023 / 11:48 PM EST Updated: Mar 2, 2023 / 11:48 PM EST SHARE MARYLAND (DC News Now) – Coverage of high school basketball playoffs in Maryland on March 2, 2023. MPSSAA 4A Region Final: Wootton vs. No. 23 Churchill (Boys) MPSSAA 4A Region Final: Urbana vs. Gaithersburg (Boys) MPSSAA 4A Region Final: Sherwood vs. Blake (Boys) MPSSAA 3A Region Final: Oakdale vs. No. 18 Frederick (Boys) MPSSAA 2A Region Final: Middletown vs. Walkersville (Boys)