Good Counsel running back Dilin Jones runs for one of his three touchdowns in a 24-0 win over St. John’s.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — High school football action in Maryland on October 21, 2022.

Game of the Week: Seneca Valley (Honorable mention) vs. No. 12 Damascus

No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 2 Good Counsel

Magruder vs. Sherwood (Honorable mention)