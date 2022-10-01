DC News Now | Washington, DC
The Poolesville football team improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2005 on September 30, 2022.
by: Alex Flum
Posted: Oct 1, 2022 / 12:15 AM EDT
Updated: Oct 1, 2022 / 12:32 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — High school football action in Maryland on September 30, 2022.
No. 19 Seneca Valley vs. No. 4 Quince Orchard
Gaithersburg vs. No. 20 Urbana
Blake vs. No. 24 Blair
Fort Hill vs. No. 25 Oakdale
Poolesville vs. Magruder
