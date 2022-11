Quince Orchard wide receiver Tavahri Groves scores a touchdown during a state semifinal win over Broadneck on November 25, 2022.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of the public high school football state semifinals in Maryland.

4A – Broadneck at No. 4 Quince Orchard

4A/3A – North Point vs. No. 22 Urbana

3A – No. 12 Damascus vs. River Hill

3A – St. Charles vs. No. 20 Oakdale

2A – Middletown vs. Kent Island

1A – Brunswick vs. Mountain Ridge