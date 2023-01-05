WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Since a 90-67 loss to unranked Nebraska on December 4, No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball has won five straight games.

The Terps are looking to make it six in a row when they host Michigan State on Saturday.

“We’re not a new team anymore,” Maryland senior guard and forward Faith Masonius said. “We’ve been playing with each other for a while and being able to have that chemistry on and off the court has really helped us be able to play our best basketball.”

The Terps have continued their success through and past the holidays and their short break from games over the holidays. Head coach Brenda Frese attributes some of the team’s continued to success to growing chemistry and adjustments throughout the season.

“Whenever we feel like there’s a weakness that could potentially get exposed,” Frese said. “We’re really trying to fix that and change as we navigate getting ready for Michigan State.”

Maryland will host Michigan State Saturday at 1 p.m.