COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland men’s lacrosse team had to stand on its home field and watch Saturday as Johns Hopkins celebrated a victory in the 118th edition of “The Rivalry,” and raised the Big Ten regular season trophy, earning a share of the honor with Penn State.

Maryland falls to Johns Hopkins 12-11. The teams traded goals for the entire game, with Hopkins taking a two goal lead in the fourth quarter. Maryland could not recover from the two goal deficit. The Terps turned the ball over in the final seconds of the game down by one.

“Certainly going to learn from it, grow from it, it’s a great group of guys,” Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman said. “I love this group to death. I know they’ll come back on Monday ready to roll but it’ll hurt for a little bit.”

With the loss, Maryland misses out on a share of the Big Ten regular season title and a bye in the Big Ten tournament. The loss is the Terps’ first to Hopkins since 2019, snapping a five-game win streak over the Blue Jays.

“Some of the fifth year guys are fortunate because we were here a while ago in 2019 when we were in a similar spot, we lost to Hopkins in our own stadium,” graduate long stick midfielder John Geppert said. “So hopefully we can learn from that experience when we were younger.”

Maryland will host Rutgers in the Big Ten quarterfinals next Saturday in College Park, Maryland. That game is currently scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. start.

“It’s win or go home at this point,” Geppert said. “We gotta learn from this one, turn the page and get ready to go again. That’s the most important thing. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves and let this thing linger.”