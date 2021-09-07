Skip to content
DC News Now | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
81°
Washington, DC
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
US & World News
Roe v. Wade
Politics
Washington, DC
Virginia
Maryland
West Virginia
Crime
Entertainment
Life
Health News
Coronavirus
Travel News
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
inFOCUS
Mental Health Break
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Reports: Yu-Gi-Oh! creator found dead
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 19-year-old
Gasoline prices dip a quarter from recent $5 highs
10% tax cut: How much would West Virginians see?
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Weather Radar
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Washington Commanders
Baltimore Ravens
Washington Nationals
Baltimore Orioles
Washington Capitals
Washington Wizards
Maryland Sports
Washington, DC Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Community
Pawesome Pets
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
Best & Brightest
Gift of Giving Back
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Contests
The FRIENDS™ Experience Sweepstakes
Best & Brightest
Free Pizza Friday
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Maryland Sports
Maryland extends Rob Vaughn’s contract through 2027
Top Maryland Sports Headlines
LPGA golfer inspires LGBT community
LPGA golfers hope DMV becomes a more frequent stop
Cropdusters Baseball is new fun team in DMV
Summer league pits top basketball talent in DMV
LPGA tour returns to the DMV at Congressional
HS athletes face similar equality issue to college
More Maryland Sports
XFL hosts showcase in College Park
DC out as host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup
Harbaugh, players speak on Lamar Jackson’s return
Orioles ‘will remain in Baltimore’
Lamar Jackson back for mandatory minicamp
Commanders new stadium talks hit wall in DC, VA
Poolesville tennis team wins first ever state title
Baltimore Ravens
Tony ‘Goose’ Siragusa dies at age 55: reports
Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dead at 26
Harbaugh, players speak on Lamar Jackson’s return
Lamar Jackson back for mandatory minicamp
Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell re-signs with Ravens
Why haven’t Ravens, Lamar Jackson reached a deal?
Harbaugh signs Three-Year Extension with Ravens
NFL overtime rules are changing
View All Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Orioles
Orioles ‘will remain in Baltimore’
Orioles go to arbitration with Means, Mancini
Orioles to announce Paul McCartney stadium concert …
Orioles altering left-field wall dimensions at Camden …
Ryan Mountcastle breaks Orioles rookie home run record; …
Cedric Mullins homers in 3 straight games; approaching …
View All Baltimore Orioles
High School Sports
Sam Gjormand makes history in Division 1 baseball
Summer league pits top basketball talent in DMV
Paul VI’s Trevor Keels likely NBA Draft pick
HS athletes face similar equality issue to college
Northern Virginia teams win VHSL class six titles
NOVA high school State Playoffs June 10, 2022
View All High School Sports
Local Sports
DC United earns first win in nearly two months
Caps GM comments on Backstrom, goalies
Capitals announce 2022-23 Regular-Season schedule
Wizards re-sign Bradley Beal
Commanders hoping to correct mistakes by winning
Nationals attention isn’t on the trade deadline
View All Local Sports
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Fairfax County detectives solve 25-year-old mystery
NC man wants officer arrested in granddaughter’s …
Rapper No Savage held without bond
Police find body near car of missing man
Lightning cause of house fire in Prince William County
Trending Stories
Fairfax County detectives solve 25-year-old mystery
NC man wants officer arrested in granddaughter’s …
Rapper No Savage held without bond