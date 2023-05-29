COLLEGE PARK, MD — Big Ten Champion Maryland is headed back to the NCAA Regionals for the third year in a row and will be appearing in the NCAA Baseball Tournament for the ninth time in history as the Terps (42-19) are headed to the Winston-Salem Regional with play starting on Friday. The Terps take on Northeastern (44-14). The overall No. 1 seed and top seed in the regional, Wake Forest (47-10) will play fourth-seeded George Mason (34-25). The games are scheduled to air on ESPN+. Times and ticket information will be posted when available.

The Terps and Huskies played earlier this season with Northeastern winning 9-2 in a mid-week game on May 9. Maryland and Wake Forest played 162 times, as they were ACC rivals for many years, but have not played since 2014. The Terps and George Mason has played 53 times all-time, most recently with Maryland winning twice last season. Maryland has never played any of these opponents in the NCAA Tournament.

The Winston-Salem Regional matches up with the Tuscaloosa Regional for the Super Regionals.

The Terps (41-19) are making their third consecutive tournament appearance, sixth since 2014, and ninth in program history. Maryland has previously captured regional titles on two occasions (2015, 2014). Last season, Maryland was the overall No. 15 seed and hosting an NCAA Regional in College Park for the first time in history.

In 2023, Maryland won the Big Ten Championship with a 17-7 record in the regular-season for the second year in a row and captured the Big Ten Tournament championship for the first-time ever. The Terps are the first Big Ten team to win the regular-season and tournament titles since 2018, and won the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game with a shutout, the first time that has happened since 1989.

Maryland enters the NCAA Tournament with 17 wins over Top 100 RPI opponents. With 123 home runs this season, Maryland is second in the country in long balls and became the first team since LSU in 1996-98 to hit more than 120 home runs in consecutive seasons. Maryland is second in the country in walks with 371, third in runs scored with 555 and third in slugging percentage with a .562 mark. The Terps are fourth in on-base percentage with a .431 mark.

Big Ten Most Outstanding Player Nick Lorusso leads the country in RBI with 99 the most by any player in Division I since 2003. He is tied with Big Ten Player of Year Matt Shaw for the team lead in home runs with 23. The 23 is tied for 11th in the country Luke Shliger leads the country in runs scored with 88 and is second in country in walks with 65. The Terps pitching staff allowed just five runs for a 1.22 ERA in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Terps won their final 11 series of the regular-season and have won 22 consecutive Big Ten series dating to April 2021.