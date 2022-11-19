MARYLAND (DC News Now) — It’s the state quarterfinals for our remaining teams in Maryland, as they all continue to fight for a state title!

No. 7 Wise at Blair

A dominant win by Wise, as they take care of Blair on the road 51-7. The Pumas showed Friday night that they are, as always, a team to beat in 4A.

Paint Branch at No. 6 Flowers

Paint Branch tried their best to hang around with the top seed in 4A, but in the end, Flowers was just too much. The Jaguars win 28-6, setting up a much anticipated state semifinal against Wise.

Old Mill at No. 4 Quince Orchard

The returning state champs were dominant once again. Quince Orchard rolls into the 4A state semis with a 21-6 win over the Patriots. QO will take on Broadneck next week.