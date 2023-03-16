COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland women’s basketball team will kick off their NCAA tournament taking on 15-seed Holy Cross on Friday afternoon.

The Terps come into the big dance this year as a 2-seed, and will host the first two rounds at the Xfinity Center. This team has played well both at home and on the road this season, but now that it’s the postseason, the home court advantage will be an added bonus.

“It’s what you work for all season long,” said head coach Brenda Frese. “To have that opportunity to host. Anytime you get to sleep in your own bed, and get to have what I think are the best fans in the country, come out and support you and give you the kind of energy we need.”

“It’s not just about sleeping in your own bed, it’s about having your sixth man out there,” said senior guar Diamond Miller. “We have the best fans in the country that are going to show out for this game on Friday.”

Coming into their first round match up, the Terps will be heavily favored over Holy Cross. The Crusaders come in on a six game winning streak, are 24-8 on the season, and had to win the Patriot League just to make it to the tournament.

From here on out, Maryland is set on taking it one game at a time, and not looking too far ahead in the bracket.

“I think we really have put emphasis on staying in the present and being where are feet are and taking it one game at a time,” said senior guard Brinae Alexander

“It’s a spotlight for anyone to show up,” said senior guard Abby Myers. “We just got to be ready for it. At the end of the day, we are only guaranteed one game, and we got to make sure we make the most of it.”

Tip off between Maryland and Holy Cross is set for 2:30pm on Friday afternoon.