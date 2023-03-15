Maryland plays two games in four days, as they continue to build towards another deep playoff run

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland women’s lacrosse team will play two games in four days this week, and will look to extend their two-game winning streak.

“I think it’s hard on the players,” said head coach Cathy Reese. “Just because your preparation time is limited and there is a lot of preparation to do for each of these teams that we are playing. IT’s a quick turnaround.”

“There is a little bit of a physical challenge,” said senior attacker Libby May. “There’s a lot of energy surrounding it. It can be exhausting, but just embracing it.”

“We got to take it one game at a time,” said junior midfielder Shannon Smith. “If we start thinking about the second game this week, instead of playing the first one, that’s kind of when we get in a rut.”

The Terps have already suffered more losses than they did in 2022. 5-3 this season through eight games, but their three losses are to three teams in the top 10 in the nation. The team, obviously, is looking to improve on the early setbacks and move forward.

“I think it’s important for our group to just keep our foot on the gas,” said Reese. “There are things we need to just keep doing and keep working to get better. Our defense is preparing our offense as times go on, and I think we are really settling in.”

“We obviously have a lot of individual talent,” said May. “Something we can definitely work towards is just playing as a unit and playing together. I’m excited to see our chemistry develop and see how we can gel together and make that a little bit better.”

The Terps will host Georgetown on Wednesday at 7pm at SECU Stadium before heading on the road to take on No. 22 Rutgers on Saturday.