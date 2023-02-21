COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Brinae Alexander scored a season-high 24 points and matched a career best with six 3-pointers, and No. 7 Maryland handed Caitlin Clark and No. 6 Iowa their worst loss of the season, 96-68.

Iowa’s loss clinched the Big Ten regular-season title for No. 2 Indiana, which visits Iowa on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Lavender Briggs added a season-high 19 points and Shyanne Sellers had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins.

Maryland held Iowa to season worsts in points and field-goal percentage.

Clark finished with 18 points, her second lowest-scoring game of the season.