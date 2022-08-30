MARYLAND (DC News Now) – Former University of Maryland lacrosse player, Jared Bernhardt made the Atlanta Falcons’ 53-man roster as a wide receiver.

In June 2021, Bernhardt won a national championship with the Maryland Terrapins’ lacrosse team. He was also awarded the Tewaaraton trophy, naming Bernhardt as the best college lacrosse player in 2021.

Bernhardt then transferred to Ferris State in the fall of 2021 to play football. As the quarterback, Bernhardt led his team to a Division II National Championship title.

This past May — Bernhardt made the switch from quarterback to wide receiver and was picked up by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent ahead of the preseason.

Bernhardt solidified his spot on the Falcons after an impressive preseason where he caught five passes for 102 yards and scored a touchdown.