COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – Conference play has come to an end for the Maryland Terrapins and looking ahead to next year, a big question is will junior quarterback Taulia Tagoviloa be returning to Maryland?

As far as head coach Mike Locksley knows, Taulia will come back for another season, but talking with the media today, Tagoviola made it seem like that decision was still up in the air.

“I think that’s a decision me and my family have to sit down and talk about. I am planning on making a decision soon, probably after the bowl game. My biggest focus right now is the bowl game.”

The Terps are set to compete in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30th against #23 ranked NC State. However, they will be missing starters who have hit the transfer portal and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft like Dante Demus, C.J. Dippre, and Deonte Banks.

On Tuesday, another Terp decided to bank on their future, Rakim Jarrett declaring for the draft as well, and forgoing the bowl game.

WR Rakim Jarrett has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, and will forgo the @TerpsFootball upcoming bowl game against NC State #DCNNGameNight pic.twitter.com/lbGMErKgAJ — Brandy Flores (@_brandyflores) December 13, 2022

With the stars out, that gives the opportunity for younger players to get some real experience during a bowl game, which is something Maryland did last season as well.

“You don’t get better or developed sitting on a bench,” says head coach Mike Locksley. “So anytime you have an opportunity to actually go play, get a feel for what it’s like to go out and compete at a high level.”

As tradition goes, if Maryland wins the bowl game, sponsored by Duke’s Mayo, someone is getting dunked in mayonnaise. Shockingly, nobody on the team is a “big mayo guy”.

“I like mayonnaise, like on sandwiches and stuff like that,” says Tagovailoa then he laughs, “but as far as getting poured mayonnaise on me, nah.”

“I’m hoping Under Armour has a waterproof jacket, put that on. I may have to wear a hat which I’m not a big hat guy,” says Locksley, “but if it calls for you know, whatever it takes for the team, I’m for it.”

On December 30th, Maryland will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on #23 NC State for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.