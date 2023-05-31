COLLEGE PARK, MD – Incoming freshman DeShawn Harris-Smith has been selected to take part in the Team USA Under-19 Men’s National Team Training Camp which will begin on June 11 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is one of 35 athletes who will take part in the camp vying for the 12-member team which will be announced prior to the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup Championship slated for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Harris-Smith, who played in the Iverson All-American Game, collected a number of individual honors after a standout year at Paul VI High School – Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, Naismith High School All-American, WCAC Player of the Year, All-MET Player of the Year.

Athletes attending training camp were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee.

Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens, born on or after January 1, 2004.

Nearly half of the athletes have prior USA Basketball experience. Ten invitees have won a gold medal as a member of a USA Basketball junior national team.

The United States will square off with Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia in pool play.

The U.S. will face off against Lebanon and Madagascar for the first time at a 2023 FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup. The U.S. own a 2-0 record against Slovenia at the U19 World Cup.

The United States has won the competition eight times, including three of the last four competitions—in 2015, 2019 and 2021.