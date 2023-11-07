COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Maryland to a 68-53 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Reese, a junior forward and Baltimore native, shot 8 of 11 from the floor and blocked two shots.

DeShawn Harris-Smith, a 6-foot-5 freshman guard, scored 10 first-half points and finished with 12 in his Maryland debut. Jahmir Young scored 12 points.

Mount St. Mary’s stayed within single digits for most of the first half before Harris-Smith scored eight points during a 10-5 surge to end the half with Maryland ahead 33-19. The Terrapins led by double digits the rest of the way and had their largest lead, 52-30, with 10:14 remaining.

Josh Reaves scored 10 points for Mount. St. Mary’s.

Maryland’s 47-game win streak in home openers is the third-longest active streak nationally dating to the 1977-78 season. The last time Maryland lost a home opener was on Nov. 27, 1976 to Notre Dame, 80-79, in overtime.