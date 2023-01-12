BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 6 Indiana’s defense stifled No. 9 Maryland in a 68-61 win. Maryland guard Diamond Miller led a late fourth-quarter charge, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Terrapins closed an eight-point deficit.

But after Miller’s layup tied the game at 50, Indiana responded with four different players scoring in a 9-0 run that put the game away.

Maryland shot 37% from the field and 6-for-18 from beyond the arc, while Indiana shot 51% and made six of 15 3-point attempts.