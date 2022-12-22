WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When the Maryland Terrapins take on North Carolina State at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday December 30th, they will be looking more toward the future during the game.

“We look at this bowl game not as the finish, but the start of out 2023 campaign”, said head coach Mike Locksley.

Locksley crediting the way college football is now designed during the offseason with opt outs and the transfer portal changing the way teams look at how they transition heading into the spring.

“I expect us to see a bunch of our young guys that maybe haven’t had the impact this season, that they would have liked to have. I think you’ll see those guys in different roles. And it’s just the nature of the way college athletics are”, says Locksley.

Last year’s Pinstripe Bowl game gave Locksley and the Terps a chance to see guys like running Roman Hemby shine, which led to Hemby’s emergence as the number one guy out of the backfield this season. Hemby ran for 924 yards on 164 carries and 10 touchdowns. All of which led the team this season.

According to Locksley, “The momentum of how we play this game. How we start the season is always important going into our offseason.”