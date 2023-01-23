COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Good news for Maryland women’s basketball; sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers was selected Big Ten Player of the Week for the first time in her career. Sellers helped the Terps to a pair of wins on the road against Big Ten rivals Wisconsin and Nebraska, leading the team in scoring (20.5 points) and rebounding (9.0). She was also 62.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from downtown.

Against Wisconsin, Sellers scored a career-high 21 points and recorded her second career double-double (20 points and 11 rebounds) against Nebraska. She also helped Maryland’s defense hold Wisconsin to a season-low 14 points in the first half, the fewest points allowed by the Terps in a half this season.

The sophomore guard is averaging 14.9 points per game this season, nearly double what she was scoring her freshmen year (7.2 points). Coming up, Sellers and the Terps will host No. 13 Michigan Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Penn State next Monday at 6:30 p.m. as well.