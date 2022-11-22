COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – Besides winning on Saturdays, a big point of emphasis for Maryland football this season is to build a championship-level program.

Last week, SECU stadium was rocking, as the Terps went toe-to-toe against #2 Ohio State, Maryland showcased their ability to rise to the occasion.

“It was a good opportunity to showcase what we can do outside competing with guys like that. Just show what we’re made of,” says junior defensive back Tarheeb Still.

Against Ohio State, Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa became Maryland’s all-time passing yards leader, and he was enjoying the crowd’s energy during the game.

“Terp nation, they always show up for big games like that. It’s really exciting and as a team, we feed off of it just because, you know, we feel the support.”

To wrap up conference play, Maryland will host Rutgers on Saturday. It’s their final home game of the season, and for 18 seniors, the last time they’ll get to play in front of fans in College Park.

“This is a special group to me,” head coach Mike Locksley says of the graduating class. “Each one of them is has made an impact on our program that I think will be beneficial for us as we move forward.”

Even though Maryland lost last weekend, the Terps are re-energized and back to the consistent level of offensive production they had at the beginning of the season. The tone, re-set for success, as Locksley puts it.

“Our goal is to take the next step, being bowl eligible should be part of the foundation of what this program is about. The next step is to play championship level football. I think we’re close.”

Maryland will host Rutgers at 12 pm on Saturday in College Park, Maryland.