MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Maryland Terrapins lose to Wisconsin 23-10 and miss their chance to crack the top 25 rankings for the second time this season.

Wisconsin’s defense capitalized on the elements to bother Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa all day. Wisconsin ended Maryland’s string of 10 straight games in which the Terrapins had scored at least 27 points.

Although he entered Saturday having completed 72.5% of his passes to rank fourth among all Football Bowl Subdivision players, Tagovailoa went just 10 of 23 against the Badgers. The lone touchdown for Maryland (6-3, 3-3) came on a 5-yard completion from Tagovailoa to Tai Felton with 57 seconds left in the game.

Tagovailoa had missed Maryland’s most recent game – a 31-24 victory over Northwestern two weeks ago – with a knee injury. Tagovailoa said the knee wasn’t a factor in his struggles on Saturday.

Neither team threw the ball particularly well due to the weather. Mertz was 5 of 18.

“If you were going to try to throw it much over 10 yards, the ball was going to be affected in a big way,” Leonhard said.

Wisconsin’s defense benefited from the return of Herbig and safety Hunter Wohler.

Herbig had missed Wisconsin’s 35-24 victory over Purdue two weeks ago with a knee issue, while Wohler hadn’t played since breaking his fibula in the season opener. Wohler improved his Big Ten-leading sack total to eight and Wohler had his first career interception.

Wisconsin’s two straight wins have raised hope the Badgers can produce the type of late-season surge that assures Leonhard remains in charge next year.

“I think everybody in this locker room wants him to be our guy,” Dike said. “He is our guy. The better we can perform, the better chance he has to get that job. I’d be shocked if he didn’t, honestly.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terps squandered an opportunity to earn their fourth conference win, which would have matched their highest total since joining the Big Ten in 2014. The road now gets tougher for Maryland, which visits No. 16 Penn State (No. 15 College Football Playoff ) and hosts No. 2 Ohio State (No. 2 CFP) in the next two weeks.

UP NEXT

Maryland: At Penn State on Saturday.