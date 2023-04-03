Jones returns back to the DMV after two years at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC New Now) — On Monday, Maryland men’s basketball hired Virginia Tech assistant coach Mike Jones as their new assistant coach.

Jones spent the past two season in Blacksburg with the Hokies. Before that, he was the DeMatha boys’ basketball head coach or 19 years. Under Jones, the Stags won a national title in 2006, nine WCAC regular season crowns, eight WCAC tournament championships, and won four Maryland private school titles.

Jones coached Jahmir Young in high school, and will be reunited with the Terps guard in College Park. Another key note to factor in is Jones coached Michigan forward Hunter Dickinson at DeMatha, who recently entered the transfer portal.