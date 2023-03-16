A couple of coaches’ kids will be facing each other when West Virginia meets Maryland.

Bob Huggins of the Mountaineers played high school hoops for his father, Charles. The Terrapins are guided by Kevin Willard, whose father Ralph was a head coach at Holy Cross, Pittsburgh and Western Kentucky.

“My mother wanted me to be a doctor,” Huggins quipped. “I found out how many classes you had to take to do that, and (decided) there’s got to be a better way out than this.”

Willard joked that he was the product of “child abuse.”

“My first memory of life is helping my dad re-varnish St. Dominic’s High School basketball gym,” he said. “I was out there pouring the polyurethane while he was sweeping it.”

Huggins will be making his 24th appearance at the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers (19-14) got in despite a 7-11 mark in the brutal Big 12.

Maryland (21-11) returned to the NCAAs in Willard’s first season after the departure of Mark Turgeon.