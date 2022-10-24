COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – On Monday, freshman running back Roman Hemby was named the Big 10 conference freshman player of the week.

On Saturday, the Terps hosted Northwestern, where Hemby ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns in the Terps’ 31-24 win in their homecoming game.

Hemby now has four 100-yard rushing games this season and seven rushing touchdowns this season, leading all Big 10 freshman in that category.

Maryland football is on a bye week, their next game will be on the road against Wisconsin on November 5th.