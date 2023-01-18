COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — There were questions of whether Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa would declare for the 2023 NFL Draft or come back for his redshirt senior year. He decided to come back “home”. Tagovailoa announced Wednesday he’ll be returning to play football at Maryland for the 2023 season.

“I’m excited to continue my education, make a meaningful difference in the community, grow as a player and leader, and to help this team compete for a championship. As Coach Locks always says, The Best is Ahead” a message from Tagovailoa said.

In 2022, the Hawaii native led the Terps to eight wins for the first time since 2010. He threw for 3,008 yards and scored 22 touchdowns (18 passing and 4 rushing). Tagovailoa was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and helped the Terps win back-to-back bowl games, after defeating No. 23 NC State in the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

“My goal when coming to Maryland was to help Coach Locksley turn this program around. After winning back-to-back bowl games, I believe we have things going in the right direction. But we’re not done yet. I’m not done yet” Tagovailoa said.

Taulia will not just finish his college career with the Terps but looks to end it on a high note and finish what he started.