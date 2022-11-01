COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – The first day, of the most important month in college football: November.

The Maryland Terrapins are coming off a much-needed bye week getting ready to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.

“We were being held together by threads,” says head coach, Mike Locksley. “As we, you know, missed I think five or six starters didn’t play in the Northwestern game. That time off has given us the opportunity to get some of those guys back and healthy.”

Even though the Terps have already secured a bowl game, according to defensive back Beau Brade, the team wants to make a name for themselves this month.

“We get to rest our bodies late in the season. Now everybody’s good for the November stretch you know, you get remembered in November really, especially the next couple of games we’re playing.”

Ahead of the bye week, the Terps beat Northwestern without their starting QB Taulia Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa suffered a knee injury during their game against Indiana a few weeks ago. However, this week Tagovailoa says he is rehabbed and feels good to go against the Badgers.

“Not playing, you know it sucks but I’m happy to see our team win. That’s the biggest thing for me, so I feel good I’m just ready to get back on the field with my brothers.”

Wisconsin is also fresh off a bye week, before that, they beat Purdue. The Badgers are going to bring the pressure. Currently, they are tied for second in the nation with total passes intercepted.

“These are probably the best safeties we’ve faced,” says tight end Corey Dyches. ” Not much different will change for us though, we’ll just have to be prepared but we’re looking forward to the battle.”

The Terps hit the road this Saturday against Wisconsin, that game is at noon on the Big 10 Network.