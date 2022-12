COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – The 2022 Maryland football campaign ends with a winning record (7-5) and a bowl appearance, for the second year in a row. Brandy Flores sat down with the Terps’ head coach Mike Locksley to chat about the season in review.

On December 30th, Maryland will head to Charlotte, North Carolina to compete in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against #23 NC State.