ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Maryland lost 34-27 to #4 Michigan in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Taulia Tagovailoa completed 20 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown but was also picked off twice for the Terrapins (3-1, 0-1). He didn’t finish the game due to minor knee and rib injuries.

Maryland hasn’t defeated a Top 5 team since 2004 and coach Mike Locksley felt his team could have ended that streak, especially when the Terps had a 13-10 lead in the second quarter.

“I think we took a step forward in terms of getting it to where we said we needed to get the game — into a fourth-quarter opportunity for us. And we did that. But we didn’t make the plays when the plays were there to be made,” he said.

Michigan held a 17-13 halftime advantage.

The Wolverines reached the end zone three seconds into the game, the fastest they’ve scored since at least 2003. Felton mishandled the opening kickoff and Michigan’s Matthew Hibner recovered at the Terrapins 10-yard-line. McCarthy threw a touchdown pass to tight end Luke Schoonmaker on the next play.

“I hate it, because we gave them a cheap touchdown,” Locksley said. “It’s a routine catch. … Tai had high hands, the ball hits off his face mask. Obviously, it’s a mistake. And good teams don’t need our help.”

Maryland led by three points late in the half before Corum cut left and scored on a 33-yard run during a 4th-and-1 situation.

“That was supposed to go only one or two yards,” Corum said. “J.J. snapped the ball quick and we caught them off guard. That definitely was a momentum change.”

PLENTY OF LEG

Maryland placekicker Chad Ryland increased his consecutive field goal streak to 22, the longest active streak in the nation. Ryland connected from 53 and 52 yards out in the first half. He played his first two seasons at nearby Eastern Michigan.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terrapins look much improved from the team that lost by 41 points at home to the Wolverines late last season. But they’re not yet good enough to overcome turnovers and beat a quality conference opponent.

UP NEXT

Maryland hosts Michigan State on Oct. 1 and plays another home game against Purdue on Oct. 8.