MARYLAND (DC News Now) – On Monday, the University of Maryland launched a NIL marketplace for its student-athletes.

‘Maryland Marketplace’ is an online platform that has a profile for every current and former Maryland student-athlete. Fans, brands, and companies can directly book and pay athletes for activities using their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

The NCAA adopted its Name, Image, and Likeness policy in 2021, which allowed athletes to earn financial compensation for their NIL, in accordance with each school’s state laws.

The marketplace is powered by Opendorse, a platform where sports fans can request social posts, shoutouts, autographs, and appearances from their favorite professional athletes. Additionally, Maryland alumni who already had an account through Opendorse will also be promoted on Maryland Marketplace.

University of Maryland’s Strategic Communications Officer, Jason Yellin says that this platform will make it easier for student-athletes to take control of their own NIL deals and find more opportunities to make money while juggling school and their sport.

“Our student-athletes are students, they are athletes, and now they have to be entrepreneurs. This will make things a lot easier for them. We’re going to educate them on this as we work through everything.”

During the 2021-2022 school year, the University of Maryland had 550 student-athletes, and 313 of those student-athletes had NIL deals.