COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland men’s basketball will hit the hardwood Tuesday night against No. 21 Indiana in their final matchup of a three-game home stretch. The Terps are 11-1 in College Park this season but know not to take home court for granted, especially since they’ve struggled on the road against the Big Ten.

“Eighty-six percent of all college basketball games are won at home. It’s really hard to win on the road…In this conference, with the way home court advantages are, the way the students are, and as good as the players are, it’s really hard to win on the road, so you really have to play well at home, take care of home” head coach Kevin Willard said.

Maryland is sitting on a two-game winning streak and looks to continue their stretch Tuesday at 9 p.m. at the Xfinity Center.