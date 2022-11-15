COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – The Maryland Terrapins are coming off a disappointing loss to #11 Penn State, where the Terps were shut out 30-0.

From head coach Mike Locksley to the players, nobody is happy about the teams’ performance as of late, as they have lost two straight games coming off their bye week.

“The deep dive is really looking at everything we do. For me, I’ve watched the Penn State game three times – offense, defense, special teams to flush out and really kind of get back to the roots of where these issues are.”

Sophomore defensive back, Dante Trader Jr. says that the team really needs to dig in and figure out from a mental perspective why the team has slipped.

“It’s a soul searching, like everybody probably lost sleep that night after Penn State, I know I did. It’s like, you know, watch the game four or five times it’s like what’s going on.”

As Maryland takes a look into what is going wrong, they must also prepare for their next opponent, #2 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes’ quarterback, CJ Stroud is a Heisman trophy contender, which poses a high level of difficulty for the defense.

“They’re gonna throw the ball,” says Trader Jr., “they’re going to throw the ball 30 plus times a game, so it’s really gonna be on us (secondary) at the end of the day.”

Since quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has returned from a knee injury he has been sacked 12 times in two games. Eliminating those sacks is a challenge that will not get any easier on Saturday.

“The O-line, you know, me being one of the leaders in the room,” says offensive lineman, Spencer Anderson, “I felt like we had to put this game on our back, given that Ohio State has a good front seven, and they’re good overall defense. If we do our job and we’ll start to see this offense get back on track.”

Coach Locksley also confirmed that “it’s looking good” for offensive lineman Mason Lunsford to start against the Buckeyes after he suffered a concussion a couple of weeks ago. This would be a big help for the terps, as their o-line has struggled since his absence.

Despite Maryland finding itself in a similar situation of losing big games in November, coach Locksley said that he is impressed with how his players are handling it.

“They are taking accountability, as I told our team, there’s nothing more dangerous than a desperate man that has nothing to lose. That’s kind of where we are. They’ve got everything to lose.”

The Maryland Terrapins host the #2 Ohio State Buckeyes from Secu Stadium on Saturday, November 19th at 3:30 pm.