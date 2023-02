Terps midfielder Shaylan Ahearn reflects on 2022 season and what lies ahead for the Terps in their quest for an NCAA title

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — After a Final Four appearance in 2022, Maryland women’s lacrosse looks to take it a step further, and bring home a national championship.

Sports reporter Jake Rohm sat down with senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn as she spoke about the work the team has put in during the offseason, as they eye the goal of sitting at the top of the mountain in 2023.