COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 23 points and made all 10 of his free throws and Donta Scott scored 15 points and Maryland rallied and then eventually held off Nicholls in a 73-67 win on Tuesday night.

Julian Reese grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots for Maryland (7-4).

Reserve Diante Smith scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Jalen White scored 15 and Jamal West Jr. 14 for the Colonels (4-7),

Neither team did itself a favor as the Terrapins went 19 for 29 from the foul line and Nicholls 12 for 22.

Jahari Long made two foul shots following a 3-pointer and the Terrapins (7-4) had their largest margin of the game at 67-59 with 47 seconds to go. Nicholls came back with consecutive 3s from Smith and Michael Gray Jr. to reduce its deficit to 71-67 with 14 seconds to go. Young saved the Terps sinking six foul-shot attempts in a 24-second span.

Maryland led 28-27 at halftime before Nicholls outscored the Terps 16-6 to start the second half. West’s layup with 14:35 remaining put the Colonels ahead 43-34. Maryland then outscored Nicholls 18-7 over more than the next 9 minutes and never trailed again when Long made a 3 to end a 49-all tie with 6:52 remaining.

Maryland entered with a 17-game home winning streak making it the longest in the Atlantic Coast Conference and fifth longest in the country.

Nicholls faces Towson on the road Friday.

Maryland travels to UCLA on Friday.