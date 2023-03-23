COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland women’s basketball team departed College Park Thursday afternoon, leaving to play in Saturday’s Sweet Sixteen matchup in Greenville, South Carolina against Notre Dame.

“Just exciting to be here. We want to make a better push than we did last year. I think we’re just overall excited,” Maryland sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers said. “We love big games and we want to make our name known. I think people had a lot of doubts for us coming into the season, so the fact that we were able to stun a lot of people, it has a lot of satisfaction.”

The Terps are the No. 2 seed, while Notre Dame is No. 3. On December 1 at Notre Dame, Maryland beat Notre Dame when Diamond Miller nailed a buzzer beater, 74-72. The teams are set to tip off Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

The Terps continue their postseason run with a chip on their shoulder.

“This team is ready to continue to keep proving other people wrong,” Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese said. “We were picked in the preseason 18th, a lot of these predictions, clearly they were not right, they were based on what other people thought of this team.”

While this season has been a success, Maryland is trying to make it past the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015, when they last reached the elite eight and the final four. Miller was on the team in 2021 when No. 2 seed Maryland were upset by No. 6 Texas in the Sweet 16. Last season, then-No. 4 seed Maryland was edged out by No. 1 seed Stanford in the Sweet 16.

“Just as hungry as I was last year and the year before that,” Miller said. “Nothing has changed. It’s March and I want to get over that hump for sure. I was hungry last year too but it didn’t go our way. We’re trying to change it.”

If Maryland can get by the Fighting Irish, they’ll meet the winner of No. 4 seed UCLA and No. 1 overall seed, undefeated South Carolina in the Elite 8.

“I think you have a really prideful group in this locker room that came here to Maryland to continue to uphold our standard and our legacy and to be able to create their own path. So it’s a confident group,” Frese told DC News Now. “They’re going in ready to continue on. We don’t want our season to end. We love being together and we want to continue to have more practices and more games.”