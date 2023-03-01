COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — When the Maryland women’s basketball team lost five key players in the offseason to the transfer portal and exhausted eligibility, it looked like the team had a difficult path ahead to maintaining its yearly success near or at the top of the Big Ten.

“We all knew coming into the season it felt daunting,” Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese said. “Just knowing that it was an overhaul of so many faces.”

Getting ready to head to the Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the conclusion of the regular season, No. 5 Maryland (24-5, 15-3 B1G) has overcome the preseason challenge.

“It wasn’t pretty back in the preseason,” Frese said. “Credit to these players buying in, trusting, working to put themselves in these positions.”

With a double-bye in the tournament, as the No. 3 seed, Maryland could face No. 6 Illinois, Rutgers or Northwestern in the quarterfinals. A path to winning the tournament, could include matchups against No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 1 seed Indiana.

“Whoever earns this conference championship is going to have gone through three elite games, four elite games to come out on top,” Frese said.

The Terps had several notable and surprising losses early in the season, falling to No. 1 South Carolina in their home opener by 25 points, losing to DePaul the day after Thanksgiving at an invitational in Fort Myers, Florida and losing their Big Ten opener at home to Nebraska by 23 points.

Since that 7-3 start, Maryland is 17-2 with its only losses coming on the road by single digits to No. 2 Indiana and another to No. 7 Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark.

Frese and Maryland senior guard Abby Meyers, one of the new players in the mix this season, both credit and 85-78 win over then-No. 6 Connecticut at the Xfinity Center on December 11 as the team’s turning point.

“In the beginning of the season we said how losing to South Carolina that’s ok it’s a great lesson,” Meyers said. “But we want to be peaking come end of February and March. And I think that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Last season was the first time since joining the Big Ten that Maryland did not make an appearance in the Big Ten championship game. They’ll try to get back to it this week. The Terps’ first game will be played as the tournament’s night cap on Friday.